Nitesh Rane Vows to Prevent 'Vote Jihad' in Maharashtra Assembly Polls; Defends His Statements Amid Multiple FIRs

Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has pledged to ensure that "vote jihad" does not occur in the upcoming state assembly elections, despite facing multiple FIRs for alleged hate speeches. Speaking to PTI, Rane, who is the BJP's nominee for the Kankavli seat in Sindhudurg district, asserted that he had done nothing wrong by supporting his "dharma" and community.

Rane, the son of BJP MP Narayan Rane, stated, "I will be identified as a Hindu on my birth and death certificate. If defending my community and religion is considered a hate crime, I stand by it. I haven’t done anything wrong."The term "vote jihad," which Rane claims occurred during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, is used by BJP leaders to allege that the Muslim community voted against the party. Rane vowed to prevent such an occurrence in the upcoming state elections.

Rane also accused elements within the Muslim community, including Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, of following Sharia law while claiming allegiance to the Constitution. He questioned why some people promote communal division through "love jihad," "land jihad," and "vote jihad," while simultaneously seeking to benefit from government schemes.

With more than half a dozen FIRs registered against him for hate speech, Rane remains defiant, maintaining that his stance is based on a commitment to his religion and community.