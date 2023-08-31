NITI plan to break Mumbai from Maharashtra, won’t let it happen: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) president and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that a master plan prepared by the NITI Aayog on Mumbai’s development is an attempt to break the city from Maharashtra and that once INDIA front forms government in the state and the Centre, the move will be reversed.“It is nothing but an attempt to decide the development of Mumbai from Delhi that is aimed at breaking Mumbai from Maharashtra. We cannot let this happen,” Thackeray said, addressing a press conference of opposition INDIA front on the eve of its third meeting in Mumbai.

Thackeray said that any such move will be reversed once INDIA takes control with central and state governments. “We will not let this go unattended. Such moves will be reversed,” he said. Meanwhile, The opposition bloc INDIA is holding its third meeting in Mumbai on Thursday and Friday to discuss their plans for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The alliance is likely to announce a coordination committee and a logo and panels to draft a common minimum program of the alliance. The agenda also includes seat sharing discussions and setting up a committee as well as a secretariat to enhance the coordination between all the member parties. It is also speculated that more regional outfits will be joining the alliance during the 2-day meeting.