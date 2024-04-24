Nitin Gadkari Faints on Stage During Election Rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election: Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitin Gadkari fainted on stage Wednesday during an election rally in Yavatmal city, Maharashtra. The incident occurred while Gadkari was delivering a speech for Mahayuti candidate Rajshree Patil.

Nitin Gadkari(Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India) suffers health scare during speech at Yavatmal rally, faints on stage. #LokmatTimes#NitinGadkari#HealthScare#Election2024pic.twitter.com/Zk8jjGVZ8I — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) April 24, 2024

This isn't the first time Gadkari has experienced such a health scare. In 2018, he fainted on stage during a programme in Ahmednagar due to a drop in blood sugar, causing dizziness. Gadkari has also dealt with weight gain issues and has undergone surgery to address this concern.

As the BJP's candidate from the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat, Gadkari is seeking his third term in Parliament. He expressed confidence in winning the election by a significant margin and thanked party workers for their support. The Nagpur constituency, which went to polls on April 19, is known for housing the RSS headquarters and has over 22 lakh voters.

In previous elections, Gadkari secured victories against veteran Congress leaders Vilas Muttemwar in 2014 and Nana Patole in 2019, who is currently the Maharashtra unit chief of the Congress party. The constituency's voter base comprises over 22 lakh individuals, including male, female, and transgender voters.