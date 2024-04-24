Nitin Gadkari Health Update: Union Minister Out of Danger After He Faints at Poll Rally In Yavatmal

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari provided a health update after fainting on stage during an election rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal. Gadkari, who was immediately rushed for treatment, later took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to assure the public of his well-being.

"I felt uncomfortable due to the heat during the rally in Pusad, Maharashtra. But now I am completely healthy and am leaving for Varud to attend the next meeting. Thank you for your love and good wishes," Gadkari tweeted in Marathi.

पुसद, महाराष्ट्र में रैली के दौरान गर्मी की वजह से असहज महसूस किया। लेकिन अब पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ हूँ और अगली सभा में सम्मिलित होने के लिए वरूड के लिए निकल रहा हूँ। आपके स्नेह और शुभकामनाओं के लिए धन्यवाद। — Nitin Gadkari (मोदी का परिवार) (@nitin_gadkari) April 24, 2024

The incident occurred while Gadkari was addressing the crowd at an election rally in Yavatmal's Pusad. Swift action was taken by his party members, who promptly caught the senior leader and rushed him to receive medical assistance. Several party workers were seen splashing water on Gadkari's face and escorting him away from the stage.

Nitin Gadkari(Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India) suffers health scare during speech at Yavatmal rally, faints on stage. #LokmatTimes#NitinGadkari#HealthScare#Election2024pic.twitter.com/Zk8jjGVZ8I — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) April 24, 2024

Gadkari, the BJP's candidate from Nagpur in the first phase of polling, was campaigning for Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Rajashree Patil, who is the ruling Mahayuti alliance's nominee from the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha seat.

Yavatmal, along with several other districts in Maharashtra including Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Hingoli, Nanded, and Parbhani, is scheduled to vote in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 26. The region has been grappling with intense heatwave conditions, leading to a heatwave alert issued by the weather department for several areas in Maharashtra.