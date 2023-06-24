Nitin Gadkari requests Maha govt to appoint Nagpur Collector as Joint MD of MIHAN to expedite its development

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said he has requested the Maharashtra government to appoint Nagpur District Collector as the Joint Managing Director of MIHAN to expedite its development.

MIHAN stands for Multi Modal international Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur, an airport-cum-special economic zone (SEZ), a flagship project of the Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation (MADC). Speaking at an event here, Gadkari described MIHAN as the growth engine for Nagpur and the Vidarbha region.

I have requested the chief minister (Eknath Shinde) and deputy chief minister (Devendra Fadnavis) to make Nagpur Collector the Joint MD of MIHAN as it will enable its expeditious development, he said. The state government plans to expand the MIHAN SEZ, he added.

According to Gadkari, by 2024, MIHAN will have one lakh employees. Plans are also afoot to upgrade infrastructure facilities in Nagpur to curtail travel time to Butibori SEZ, he said.