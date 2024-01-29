Nitish Kumar Biggest 'Paltu Ram', Won't Affect I.N.D.I.A: Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala

After days of turmoil in Bihar, Nitish Kumar resigned in the morning and took oath as chief minister for the ninth time in the evening. This time, he has become the chief minister of the new NDA government of the state with the BJP. Leaders of the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A. alliance have been criticizing Nitish Kumar and the BJP over this. Congress' Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala took a dig at Nitish Kumar.

"It is not surprising that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was present at the four meetings of the I.N.D.I.A. Alliance, suddenly changed his stance. Because they say one thing today and another tomorrow. Nitish Kumar has lost the trust that is important in politics and has become one of the biggest coups in the country. Nitish Kumar's departure will not have any impact on the I.N.D.I.A. alliance. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), along with the Congress, is contesting the elections together and is confident of bringing an India-led government at the Centre", Chennithala said.

We will win the maximum number of seats in Bihar.

A district-wise review meeting of the state Congress in Marathwada region was held in Latur. Later, speaking to the media, Ramesh Chennithala said that in Bihar, the RJD and the Congress party had fought the last elections together. Even now, the Congress and the RJD will contest the elections together. "We will win the maximum number of seats in Bihar. People have understood what Nitish Kumar's ideology is and what his ideals are. People have faith in the I.N.D.I.A. alliance and will not allow this trust to be shattered," Chennithala said.

BJP is scared of Rahul Gandhi's growing popularity

"MP Rahul Gandhi needs to strengthen his hands for the work he is doing for the country. Rahul Gandhi had taken out a 4,000 km padayatra for Bharat Jodo against the 'Bharat Todo Shakti'. Now the Nyay Yatra has started from Manipur to Mumbai. The BJP is scared of Rahul Gandhi's growing popularity. That is why attempts are being made to create hurdles in the Nyay Yatra. Rahul Gandhi is fighting all this and is moving forward with the overwhelming support of the people and we will try to make the Nyay Yatra a success in Maharashtra as well," Chennithala said.