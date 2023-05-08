NLC Bharat to be held in Mumbai from June 15-17

National Legislators' Conference Bharat (NLC Bharat) will be held in Mumbai from June 15-17, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Girish ...

National Legislators' Conference Bharat (NLC Bharat) will be held in Mumbai from June 15-17, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam said.

The three-day event is aimed at bringing the legislators of all states and Union Territories (UT) on a single platform for experiential cross-learning and exchanging ideas.

NLC Bharat conference will be held in Mumbai from June 15-17, and MLAs and MLCs would get a unique opportunity to interact with each other. It will be conducted with the objectives of cross-learning and enhancement of legislative effectiveness at its core,  Gautam said in the Vidhan Sabha complex.

