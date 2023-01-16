NMMC initiates Marathi Language Conservation Fortnight

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has initiated the Marathi language conservation fortnight (MLCF), where several literary programmes have been scheduled. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has initiated the Marathi language conservation fortnight (MLCF), where several literary programmes have been scheduled.

As part of the programme, well-known poet Ashok Naigaonkar will conduct a lecture on 'Myboli Marathi' and present some of his famous poems on January 17 at 11 a.m. Similarly, on January 19, language expert Vaibhav Chalke will give a discussion titled "Towards Shubheksha" at 11 a.m. "Every day there is a programme to conserve the language," said a senior civic official.

In addition, as part of the "Mazi Vasundhara Abhiyan," an "Essay Competition" for NMMC officers and staff is being organised. In this competition, essays should be written on one side of the paper (no backing), with a maximum word limit of 2000 on one of the following topics: (1) 'Environmental Conservation: My Concept' or (2) 'Jagar Abhijat Marathi.'