NMMC Sports Officer to Coach Indian Team at ISBF Shootingball World Cup 2024

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Sports Officer, Revappa Gurav, has been appointed as the coach of the Indian Shootingball team for the ISBF Shootingball World Cup 2024, scheduled to take place at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi, on March 2nd and 3rd.Gurav has a distinguished career with the Indian Shootingball team, having represented it for many years and even captained the team. His contributions were instrumental in establishing and nurturing the Shootingball team of NMMC, leading to numerous state and national-level accolades.

Renowned for his prowess as a puncher in the game, Gurav has earned numerous awards throughout his sporting career. His appointment as the coach of the Indian shooting ball team has sparked excitement among the players. The Shootingball World Cup 2024 will feature teams from India, Canada, Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh, Pakistan, UAE, New Zealand, Australia, and Nepal. Mr. Revappa Gurav's selection as the coach underscores his exceptional qualities recognized by the Shootingball Federation of India. Gurav's selection as coach underscores his unwavering dedication and commitment to the sport. In his role as the Sports Officer of NMMC, Gurav has been instrumental in providing opportunities for children, youths, and athletes in the municipal area to showcase their talents through various competitive activities. Now, he will lead the Indian shooting ball team in their quest for victory at the World Cup.

