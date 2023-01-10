NMMC urges citizens to use water responsibly

The Morbe Dam, which delivers water to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area, has enough water to meet demand until the end of September. However, the city council has urged citizens to use water carefully because several adjoining areas are experiencing water shortages. The municipal government provides approximately 450 MLD of water each day.

In 2021, the dam's catchment area received approximately 4226.80 mm of rainfall, and water storage in the dam reached 190.890 M.C.M. However, in 2022, the dam's catchment area received approximately 3559.40 mm of rainfall, and the water storage level reached 138.088 MCM. The dam's current level is 83.23 metres, while last year on the same day, January 9, the level was 82.23 metres. The city's water demand can be met at the current level until the end of September 2023.

However, in considering the current water cut in a few adjoining areas of NMMC, the civic body has urged Navi Mumbai residents to be vigilant about water. "It has been observed that a section of citizens is careless about the use of water, and drinking water is being wasted in various ways, such as overflowing of underground and terrace water tanks in societies, using water through pipes for washing cars, using drinking water to wash premises or passages of buildings, and washing roads," an NMMC official said. He further stated that the civic body is raising awareness about water conservation through various media.