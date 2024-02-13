NMMT to Roll Out Public Transport Services on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has unveiled plans to introduce public transport services across the newly constructed Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), providing residents with convenient connectivity to the financial capital.

NMMT manager Yogesh Kaduskar confirmed that four services are in the pipeline, featuring two air-conditioned electric buses that will traverse the MTHL. “We have planned at least four services and two air-conditioned electric buses will ply through the bridge,” Hindustan Times quoted NMMT manager as saying.

According to reports, On its inaugural journey, Bus number 115 will carry passengers from Nerul to Mantralaya, encompassing the Kharkopar area and Ulwe region. This service has been air-conditioned and previously operated from Kharkopar to Mantralaya. However, in response to residents' demands, the service will now commence its route from Nerul, passing through MTHL, as mentioned by an official in the report.

For the 52-km journey from Nerul to Mantralaya, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport plans to maintain a flat fare of Rs 90. Kaduskar confirmed that there would be no fare revision, and the administration would charge the current fares applicable to every AC bus. However, it remains unclear whether public transport services will be subject to the toll charges typically meant for private buses or if they will receive any concessions.

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as the Atal Setu, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month. The initiative aims to enhance connectivity between Navi Mumbai and Mumbai, and the expansion of public transport services aligns with efforts to make the infrastructure more accessible to the public.