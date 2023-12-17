No Attempted Murder charge in Priya Singh case

Nirmeeti Patole

Thane police seem to be dragging their feet in the case of attempt to murder of Thane social media influencer Priya Singh who has accused her politically influencial boyfriend and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashwajit Gaikwad of trying to kill her.

A First Information Report was registered on December 11 under sections 279 (rash driving), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 338 (causing grievous hurt), 504 (insulting someone intentionally to provoke them) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. IPC 307 wasn't added in the FIR inspite of the victim was insisting the police add the charge of "attempt to murder".

Senior Police Inspector Sunil Patil of the Kasarvadavli police station visited the victim at the hospital. He said, "According to preliminary findings, Singh got unknowingly hurt when she was opening the door of the SUV. Gaikwad's friend admitted her to the infinity hospital. We have recorded statements of both Gaikwad and Singh. Investigation is on the right track. The case is being probed." Patil’s statement that Singh got hurt while opening the door of the SUV raises eyebrows given the extensive nature of injuries. Patil acknowledged that they booked Gaikwad and his friends but it is bailable offence.

Thane police have seized the black color SUV Mahindra that was allegedly used to mow her down. Meanwhile, Singh claimed that Gaikwad's friends are threatening her and her family to withdraw the FIR and adopting pressure tactics. She is pleading for justice and insisting the police take strong action against the accused. Singh is bedridden and has bruises all over her body, arms, and back. Her stomach area is deeply scraped. The State Commission for Women has taken note of this incident and has sought an immediate report from the District Magistrate and Police Commissioner of Thane.

A beautician and a social media influencer Priya Singh has accused Ashwajit Gaikwad, son of a top IAS bureaucrat Anil Gaikwad of running his SUV into her. The incident happened early morning on Monday at service road in Thane's Ghodbunder area. Singh has suffered serious injuries and is currently admitted at Infinity Hospital, Majiwada, Thane. The accused's father Anil Gaikwad is the Managing Director of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). An FIR was lodged but no arrest has been made till now.

Singh, a 26-year-old butician was allegedly crushed by her boyfriend Ashwajit Gaikwad and his friends when she arrived to meet Gaikwad at the The Courtyard restaurant in ghodbunder road. Gaikwad has stong political connections and is also President, BJP Yuva Morcha -Thane Division. While describing her ordeal via instagram post, Singh said, "Gaikwad was at a function with his Family and our common friends. Upon reaching there I met some friends and found that my boyfriend was behaving strangely. So I asked him if everything was fine and insisted that we talk in private. I stepped out of the function and waited for him. He along with his friends came outside.I tried talking to him but his friend (Romil Patil) wouldn't let me do that and instead started insulting me. This further blew up into a heated argument."

Singh alleged that her boyfriend used abusive language, slapped her and tried to strangle her neck. Singh further claimed, "As soon as I reached his Car (Range Rover Defender) I heard him Say " Uda de isko" to his driver (Sagar). His driver sped up the car and hit me from the left corner of the vehicle which got me to the ground and the Rear left wheel of the car went over my right leg. They stopped after 20-30m. I waved in pain for help but they fled away."