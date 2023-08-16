No confusion in MVA over Sharad Pawar meeting Ajit Pawar, says Ambadas Danve

Mature party members are aware of everything and there is no uncertainty within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regarding Sharad Pawar's meeting with his nephew and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve.

Danve, who is the leader of opposition in the state legislative council, was speaking to reporters after meeting Pawar senior who is on a two-day Aurangabad tour from Tuesday. The secret meeting in Pune last week between Ajit Pawar, who split the NCP and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government in July, created a buzz. Sharad Pawar is still a member of the MVA alliance which includes the Sena (UBT) and Congress.

Replying to a question, Danve said, Who says there is confusion in the Maha Vikas Aghadi? There is always confusion among people and some party workers.