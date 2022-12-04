No curfew in Mumbai, section 144 imposed to ensure peace confirms Mumbai police

Amid reports of curfew being imposed in Mumbai ahead of New Year and Christimas, the Mumbai Police has issued a clarification. According to a statement issued by the Mumbai Police, the rumours about a curfew imposed in Mumbai were false. The police also made an appeal to the people not to panic.

Mumbai Police in a statement said that Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed from December 3 to 17 to prevent unlawful gatherings and rallies. Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil said that this was not a curfew and the move is taken routinely to ensure peace in the city and avoid disruptions in public order.

The rumours that a curfew has been imposed in Mumbai are false and are creating misunderstanding among people, Nangre Patil said in a video message."I want to clarify that the order is imposed every 15 days to check on people taking out rallies without police permission and trying to disrupt law and order," the senior official said.Section 144 does not have any connection to daily life. Schools, colleges, theatres, political functions, and other events are not affected by such an order, he said, urging people not to spread rumours about it.

After multiple cases of disruptions of public order posing a threat to human life and property, Mumbai police have announced a curfew till January 2. The curfew includes the prohibition of public gatherings including weddings, funerals, and any kind of processions that cause disruptions in public order. Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Police’s Mission Department Vishal Thakur said that any kind of gathering, procession, demonstration, playing loudspeakers, etc, will be banned in the city till January 2. At present, the same order has been extended until December 17, and an arms ban has been implemented in Mumbai from December 4 to January 2.