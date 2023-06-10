No decision by Congress on supporting AAP in fight against Centre's ordinance: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawarspeaks on Opposition unity and over no decision by Congress on supporting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against Centre's ordinance.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Raghav Chadha, Delhi minister Atishi and other leaders of the party meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, there is a crisis in the country and it’s not an issue limited to Delhi. NCP and the people of Maharashtra will support Kejriwal. We will also talk to other leaders to support Kejriwal. We must focus on bringing all non-BJP parties together.

The ordinance, which comes a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.