"No Ministership for Me, Make Prakash Ambedkar Minister": Ramdas Athawale’s Open Offer to Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Ahead of Assembly Election 2024

In the wake of upcoming assembly elections, the political atmosphere in the state is heating up. Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, Raju Shetty, and Bachchu Kadu have opened a third alliance to compete with the Mahavikas Aghadi and the Mahayuti. Emphasis is being placed on seat allocation, meetings, and many discussions are seen emerging in the political circle. In this, Union Minister and Republican Party of India chief Ramdas Athawale has made an open offer to the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and has shown his readiness to quit his ministerial post.

On the one hand, preparations for the assembly elections are gathering pace, on the other hand, the central government has taken steps to implement one country, one election. Reacting to this, Ramdas Athawale said that earlier there was a system of One Nation, One Election. There was such a provision in the constitution. Initially, some elections have been held in this manner. This is not a matter of bringing in a dictatorship; the country will benefit from it. Ramdas Athawale clarified that this bill is supported by my party.

I will demand to make Prakash Ambedkar a minister.

Ramdas Athawale's party is a constituent party of the NDA. In this, Ramdas Athawale has appealed to Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi President Prakash Ambedkar to join the NDA. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi should think a little positively. Vanchit must come to Mahayuti NDA; I invite them. If they join the grand alliance, they will benefit from power. Ramdas Athawale made an open offer that if they come, it will be fine if they do not make me minister; I myself will demand that Prakash Ambedkar be made minister.

Meanwhile, we are going to ask for 10 to 12 seats from Mahayuti in the assembly elections. We should get 10 to 12 seats in the Vidhan Sabha from the BJP's quota. If the government comes, it is expected to get 1 to 2 ministerial posts and corporations. He will talk to Devendra Fadnavis about the fact that the RPI should be considered in the Legislative Assembly and we should not be left out. Ramdas Athawale expressed hope that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar should not think of us as part of the BJP's quota; they should give us seats together.