No need to impose presidential rule in state: Thorat

Mumbai: At present, there is no reason to impose presidential rule in the state. Congress legislature party leader and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat said that such an attempt would not be successful.

Congress ministers and senior office-bearers met at Thorat's residence on Saturday. Speaking to media after the meeting, Thorat said that a legal battle is currently underway on the constitutional issue. When the Mahavikas Aghadi government was formed, a legal team of the Congress party had come from Delhi.

Now the team is back in Mumbai and is contributing to how the government can get out of the constitutional dilemma safely. Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan said that law and order has not been affected anywhere in the state. The Chief Minister will decide what to do about the rebel MLAs and ministers.