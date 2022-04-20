No need to worry, no significant rise in covid cases: Rajesh Tope

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday wrote to the governments of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Mizoram over the increasing positivity rate and cases and urged States, Union Territories to continue monitoring the spread of infection. Centre advised five states to follow the five-fold strategy of "test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour", with a particular emphasis on wearing of masks in crowded areas.

In response to the letter received by Centre, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said,"I've held a detailed review of COVID-19 situation in the state. There is no need to worry as there has not been a significant rise in cases. The situation is completely under control. We are vaccinating those in the 12-15 & 15-18 age groups."

Maharashtra on Tuesday, April 19, recorded 137 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 660. Besides, 3 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,47,830.

108 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,27,551. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.