No one has offered me anything: Supriya Sule rejects Congress claim of central cabinet berth

In response to a media report by Congress leader and former chief minister of Maharashtra, Prithviraj Chavan, who claimed that Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) or his daughter Supriya Sule had been offered a position in the central cabinet, the latter said on Wednesday that no one had approached her with an offer of a portfolio.

Hitting back at the Congress, she said the party leaders should introspect on why they were making such statements. No one has offered me anything nor had a conversation with me. You should ask them (Maharashtra Congress leaders) why they are giving such statements. I have no idea. I am personally in touch with the senior Congress leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Gaurav Gogoi but I am not in touch with their leaders in Maharashtra.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut reacted to on media reports quoting a former Congress CM that Ajit Pawar offered Sharad Pawar berth in Union Cabinet, said Ajit Pawar is not that big a leader that he can make an offer to Sharad Pawar. Pawar Sahab made Ajit Pawar, Ajit Pawar didn't make Sharad Pawar. His (Sharad Pawar) stature is high.