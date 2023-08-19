"No one questioned Ajit Pawar": Raj Thackeray raises questions on Journalism

Addressing an event hosted by the Editors Guild of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray highlighted on Saturday that a significant transformation has unfolded in the state's political arena. He attributed this change to the impact of news channels, accusing them of amplifying politicians' statements.

"The level and language of politics has changed, you people are showcasing them (politicians) and that's why they speak whatever they want. However, journalists need to introspect as well. Journalism should be carried out fearlessly, without taking sides. No one questioned Ajit Pawar about his alliance with the BJP or the nature of his political approach," he added.

"People often taunt me for the lack of votes despite the substantial crowds at our rallies. However, they overlook the fact that in 2009, we secured 13 MLAs. In the Lok Sabha elections, our candidates garnered over 1 lakh votes. Even the BJP, in its early days, had only two MPs. Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Bal Thackeray were capable of drawing immense crowds but didn't necessarily translate them into votes. During that era, Congress was frequently the dominant choice. Just like others, every ruling party has its time in the sun," he further added.

Thackeray stated that journalism in Maharashtra remains alive but criticized journalists working on behalf of others. "Several journalists have become a spent force. Certain individuals are now working directly for ministers. Previously, they engaged in such activities discreetly, but now their actions are overt," he alleged.

"With the proliferation of mobile devices, more individuals are expressing their opinions. However, they often lack an understanding of the context behind events or statements before sharing their views. Political parties have even enlisted individuals for this purpose. So, why should you feel compelled to respond to such individuals?" Raj Thackeray questioned.