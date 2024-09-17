"No Reservation, No Peace": Maratha Reservation Leader Manoj Jarange Issues Strong Warning to Maharashtra Government

Manoj Jarange Patil, the prominent leader of the Maratha movement, has once again initiated a hunger strike, this time in Antarwali Sarati, to demand that the Sage Soire Act be implemented, and that Marathas receive reservation under the OBC category. This marks his sixth hunger strike, starting on the midnight of Marathwada Liberation Day. His message to the government is clear: they have until 2024 to fulfill these demands or face the consequences.

During his address to the media, Patil made strong statements, warning the government that Maratha youth are not easy to suppress and that they will hold the authorities accountable. He emphasized that the Maratha community does not rely on political intervention but instead on their strength and solidarity. Patil stated that his movement is not about politics and expressed disappointment with the current government’s failure to meet their demands. He was particularly critical of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, suggesting that Fadnavis had been given multiple chances to act but had failed to secure reservations for the Maratha community.

Patil also took a swipe at Barshi MLA Rajendra Raut, criticizing him for not pushing Fadnavis to fulfill his promises and for focusing on political maneuvering instead of delivering real results for the Maratha people.

Despite pleas from local officials, including Ambad Tehsildar Vijay Chavan, who visited Patil and requested him to end his hunger strike, Patil remained firm, expressing that he holds no grudge against the officials but blames the political leadership for the lack of progress. He reiterated his warning to the Shinde-Fadnavis government that the Maratha community would no longer tolerate the delay in granting reservations. Manoj Jarange Patil’s hunger strike has become a symbol of the ongoing Maratha struggle for reservation, with the community growing increasingly impatient for a resolution.