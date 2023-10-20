No Swiggy, Zomato, Ola, Uber in Pune on October 25

Food delivery agents, cab drivers, and auto-rickshaw drivers operating under app-based aggregators in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have declared a strike scheduled for October 25. The strike has been organized to voice their concerns over the perceived inaction of the state government in addressing organized labour laws for these gig workers.

Protestors are demanding the swift implementation of the Gig Workers Registration and Welfare Act in Maharashtra, a law that has already been passed in Rajasthan. They argue that this Act is vital in safeguarding the rights of gig workers and protecting them from various forms of employer harassment. Additionally, they are urging the state government to enact the Cab Aggregator Act in alignment with the central government's Cab Aggregator guidelines.

Reportedly, there are around 18 lakh gig workers in Maharashtra, with 1.45 lakh located in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Within this number, around 80,000 are cab drivers, 40,000 are auto-rickshaw drivers, and 25,000 are engaged in food delivery applications.

The one-day strike, while a potent demonstration of workers' concerns, may pose challenges for daily commuters and individuals reliant on online platforms for food delivery services, highlighting the importance of addressing the gig workers' demands and achieving a balance between their rights and the convenience they offer to the public.

Keshav Kshirsagar, President of the Baghtoy Rickshawala organization, emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, "All these workers are in the unorganized sector and come under the category of gig workers. The Centre had earlier said every state needed to introduce proper labour laws and regulations for such workers. Rajasthan has already done it. However, despite several requests and reminders, Maharashtra, which has the highest number of such workers, is yet to formulate any regulations." He added, “We demand that these laws be framed in the upcoming winter session. We will initiate further courses of action if the state government fails to act."