Nobody can take Shiv Sena's 'bow and arrow' symbol: Uddhav Thackeray

In his first public address after his resignation from the chief minister's post, Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the Supreme Court's July 11 verdict will decide the future of Indian democracy and not just that of Shiv Sena. As the Uddhav camp of the party is fighting the Shinde camp legally, Uddhav Thackeray said he has confidence in the Judiciary. "Supreme Court's July 11 verdict will decide the future of Indian democracy and not just that of Shiv Sena," Uddhav said.

Thanking the party leaders who have put confidence in him, Uddhav said this is not the first time that the party faced such a rebellion. MLAs come and go but the party's existence does not end, he said. Demanding mid-term election, Uddhav Thackeray said nobody can use the election symbol of bow and arrow."Corportors who are supporters of Eknath Shinde are joining him. Those who have become big with the help of Shiv Sena have left, but those who make Sena big are still with us," Uddhav said.Taking a dig at the rebel MLAs, the former chief minister said, "You are now sitting with those who have insulted the Thackeray family." The Uddhav camp is not losing hope for the legal battles against teh Eknath Shinde government and on Friday moved a fresh plea against Maharashrea governor Bhagat Singh Koshyaru for inviting the Shinde faction and the BJP to form the government. In his petition, Sena's general secretary Subhash Desai said the satisfaction of the Governor to call upon Eknath Shinde to be Chief Minister of the new coalition and head of the 39 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs is “ex-facie unconstitutional” as the rebel MLAs have not merged with the BJP, making them liable to be disqualified under the Tenth Schedule.

