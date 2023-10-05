'Nobody is greater than the law': NCP leader Clyde Crasto on AAP's Sanjay Singh's arrest

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Clyde Crasto, speaking to news agency ANI, on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh's arrest, said, "We have to remember that there is a law and order in our country, and nobody is bigger than the law... Those who were not a part of the BJP earlier, and were questioned by the ED and CBI, have got a clean chit after they joined the BJP... Those who speak against the government and BJP, similar cases get registered against them and their voices are muffled."

Singh was arrested Wednesday evening by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy case. His arrest triggered a political firestorm as Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being behind it. The Aam Aadmi Party announced that it will hold protests outside the BJP headquarters in New Delhi today.

The under-scanner excise policy was rolled out in November 2021 for the 2021-22 financial year, marking the exit of the Delhi government from retail sales of alcohol. It allowed private players to bid for licenses. The probe agency has alleged that kickbacks were paid to implement the excise policy which was scrapped after Delhi’s lieutenant governor VK Saxena asked for an investigation into alleged irregularities.