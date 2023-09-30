Noise levels in Mumbai saw decline during Ganpati visarjan and Eid-e-Milad processions

An NGO from the city of Mumbai reported on Saturday that noise levels at the immersion processions for Ganesha idols and the Eid-e-Milad celebrations were lower than they were the year before.

As per the data shared by Awaaz Foundation, the highest noise at 114.7 decibels (dB) was recorded at Matunga on Thursday, followed by 114.1 dB at Girgaon Chowpatty post midnight.

The reduction in noise levels during both the Ganpati festival and Eid-e-Milad celebrations compared to the previous year was attributed to the lower presence of DJs at these events, the NGO reported. In the previous year, noise levels reached as high as 120.2dB at Opera House, and political speeches that extended beyond midnight registered at 106.9dB.

During the Eid-e-Milad procession, the highest noise level of 108.1 dB was due to motorcycle horns. But this was lower than last year’s 116.3dB caused by DJ music systems, the report said.There were fewer vehicles mounted with DJ music systems in the processions this year and the noise levels were elevated due to vehicle horns, it stated.