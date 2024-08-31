'Not A Member Of Congress Party': Nana Patole Responds To Fadnavis's Allegations Over Petition Against 'Ladki Bahin' Scheme

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has claimed that the Congress is conspiring to shut down the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana'. He also stated that "Congress leader Anil Vadpalliwar has filed a petition in the Mumbai High Court seeking to halt the Ladki Bahin Yojana." In response to these allegations, Congress state president Nana Patole has refuted the claims, stating, "Anil Vadpalliwar has no affiliation with Congress. He is not a member of our party."

Nana Patole further clarified, saying, "Vadpalliwar has no connection with the Congress party. He is not even an ordinary member of our party—neither in Nagpur city nor in the rural areas, nor at the state level. Despite this, Fadnavis is accusing the Congress by saying, ‘This is the true face of Congress.’ However, Congress has not opposed the scheme in such a manner. In fact, the entire scheme (by the ruling Mahayuti government) is deceitful. It’s a situation where they take ₹100 from the dear sisters and return only ₹5."

The Congress state president also criticised the government, saying, "The Mahayuti government in the state and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre have caused inflation to rise across the country. No matter how much you claim or try to popularise your deceptive schemes, it’s clear that you are squandering public money, and yet you continue to blame Congress."

Earlier, Devendra Fadnavis had said, "Some people say the schemes initiated by our government should not continue, and Congress leader Anil Vadpalliwar has gone to the High Court to stop the Ladki Bahin Yojana. He has filed a petition to have the scheme cancelled. Do you know who Vadpalliwar is? He was the election head for Congress state president Nana Patole and Congress leader Vikas Thakre. Vadpalliwar is also known as the right-hand man of Sunil Kedar. Vadpalliwar has told the court that too much money is being spent on these schemes, so they should be discontinued. Although the opposition has gone to court to halt these schemes, I assure my sisters that as long as your 'Deva Bhau' (brother) is here, I will ensure that the best lawyer is presented in the High Court. I promise, on the bond of this Rakhi, that I will not allow any stay on these schemes."