Not accepting my chief ministership is a monstrous ambition: Uddhav Thackeray

While there was a big upheaval in the Shiv Sena party, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the Shiv Sena office bearers today to strengthen the party organization and give strength to the party workers. This time, he targeted the rebel MLAs, saying that not accepting his chief ministership was a monstrous ambition.

On this occasion, Uddhav Thackeray also warned the rebel MLAs to live without using the names Thackeray and Shiv Sena. He also said that he felt bad for endangering the head of the family. Not accepting his chief ministership is a monstrous ambition.

"Leaving the rain means giving up the temptation, not giving up the stubbornness. It is important to remember who treated you at what time," Uddhav Thackeray said, warning the insurgents. "There should be ambition, but it should not be like eating what you have given. You want to take MLAs. Take them away. If anyone else wants to go, let them go too. I will understand that what went away was never mine. I am happy that the original Shiv Sena is with me." Uddhav Thackeray said.