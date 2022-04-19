Note counting machine, register found in Sadavarte's house

Lawyer Gunratna Sadavarte, who was arrested in connection with the attack on NCP president Sharad Pawar's house, is likely to face more difficulties. Prosecutor Pradip Gharat has asked the court to extend the police custody for questioning. Gharat informed the judge about what was found in Sadavarten's house. Gharat informed the judges that the police had found a note counting machine in Sadavarte's house. Some suspicious documents have been found in Sadavarte's house. The register mentions that money was collected from ST employees. This needs to be investigated. For that, Sadavarten should be questioned. Therefore, Gharat requested the court to extend his custody. The new information given by Gharat in the court is likely to increase the difficulties of Sadavarte.

It is mentioned in the register found in Sadavarte's house that money was collected from ST employees. In Byculla, Parel area there is property of Sadavarte. He also has a car. It is likely that the police will investigate whether the purchase of these properties was done with the money given by the ST employees. Items and documents found in Sadavarte's house could turn the matter around.