'O Stree Raksha Karna' Becomes Key Political Mantra; Influences Govts in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand's Ladki Bahin Yojana

The Shinde government in Maharashtra has staged a strong comeback, largely credited to the success of the Ladki Bahin scheme. Women voters turned out in large numbers, delivering unprecedented success to the Grand Alliance. Following Madhya Pradesh, elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra have demonstrated the transformative impact of women’s support. To secure state governments, the mantra 'O Stree Raksha Karna' has emerged as a powerful strategy.

Women have emerged as key saviors for governments, thanks to targeted schemes designed for their benefit. Caste-based vote bank politics is fading, with women now becoming the primary vote bank for political parties. A sharp rise in women’s voter turnout, compared to men in previous years, has helped parties retain power.

While the gap between male and female voter numbers is minimal, declining voting percentages posed a challenge. Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed this by introducing a scheme for “dear sisters,” which proved successful in Madhya Pradesh. The same model is now being replicated in Karnataka, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra.

The scheme, launched just days before the elections in Madhya Pradesh, turned out to be a gamechanger as a significant number of women voted after receiving direct cash transfers into their accounts. This strategy, adopted by the BJP in Maharashtra, shifted public opinion from Lok Sabha opposition to a direct power grab. The amount, initially set at ₹1,500, is now set to increase to ₹2,100.

In Jharkhand, the Hemant Soren government implemented a similar approach, offering ₹1,000 per month to women and transferring four months' worth of payments directly into their accounts. Additional schemes, such as free bicycles for schoolgirls, financial aid for women with one child, and support for the unemployed, played a crucial role in securing the government's position.