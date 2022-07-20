OBC Reservation: Dhananjay Munde welcomes court verdict on OBC reservation

During the hearing in the Supreme Court regarding OBC reservation, the court has said that the next elections in the state should be held according to the Banthia report. The court has also clarified that the announced election cannot be postponed. There are many political reactions after this court verdict, NCP leader Dhananjay Munde has also welcomed the court verdict.

Speaking on the verdict given by the court, Munde said that the Banthia Commission was appointed during the Mahavikas Aghadi. Also, as told by the court, the court has accepted the report of all the decisions taken regarding the triple test. Munde also said that the Supreme Court has ordered to hold elections to local bodies including OBC reservation, which I and our party welcome.

Also, we as a Nationalist party had taken a stand that we will not hold elections without reservation. Also, we had decided that 27 percent OBC candidates will be given in the places where the Nationalist Party is going to contest local body elections if reservation is not available. However, Munde said that the court is thankful for the decision given by the role of common OBC man.