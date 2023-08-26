Obscene content circulated via Sana Khan's SIM card during her missing period

Before discussions even began regarding the murder of BJP office bearer Sana Khan, explicit photos and videos were sent to some individuals on August 3. Interestingly, reliable sources have revealed that these explicit materials were sent using a SIM card registered under Sana Khan's name while she was missing.

Amit alias Pappu Sahu, the main accused in the Sana Khan murder case has admitted to the crime but has chosen not to disclose several details. In this context, the police questioned dozens of suspects associated with Sana Khan. The police also received shocking information from some of them.

Sana went missing on the morning of August 2, and her phone was switched off. Until August 3 when the missing complaint was filed, only the Mankapur police and Sana's family were aware of the situation. During this time, 50 to 60 explicit photos and videos were circulated to some people through a SIM card under Sana's name. By August 5, suspicions of her murder had emerged, and by August 7, her murder was almost confirmed. However, the identity of the person responsible for circulating the large number of photos and videos, as well as their purpose, is still unknown.

After Pappu Sahu and his associates were arrested and brought to Nagpur by the police, more names surfaced from the information he provided. Police questioned dozens of Sana's close relatives in Nagpur and individuals connected to Pappu in Jabalpur for two to three consecutive days. On August 3 and 6, explicit photos and videos went viral.

The matter has not been officially disclosed by the police yet. Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Madane stated, "The matter is at a critical juncture. Therefore, it is not appropriate to talk about this now.”