Ola and Uber Drivers Announce Indefinite Strike in Pune Starting February 20

Cabs and auto-rickshaws associated with Ola and Uber will go on an indefinite strike starting February 20th, demanding implementation of revised fares set by the regional transport authority (RTA). This is likely to cause major disruptions for daily commuters in Pune, heavily reliant on these ride-hailing apps.

Vishal Yadav a software professional working for a IT company in Viman Nagar said, “ I recently joined my new job in Vimannagar and do not have company transport yet. I travel from New Sangvi to Viman Nagar which is a long distance hence I prefer using the online application to book my ride. Now that the cab drivers have decided to go on a strike it will be difficult for me to reach the office on time or I'll have to leave early to arrange for an alternate mode of commute.”

Taking the public transport of Pune into consideration online apps like OLA and Uber have become an integral part of commuting for the Punekars, especially for students and professionals.

Akshay Wagh a hotel management student studying in a college in Modle Colony said, “I travel from Pimpri to Shivajinagar every day for my college. I prefer booking an OLA or Uber auto from the metro station near the PMC building as it is convenient and affordable. The strike will not only hamper my travel time but the auto rickshaws those who operate on the meter will surge their price which will be an additional burden.”

The companies still need to update the taxi tariffs that were established by the regional transport authority on January 3, stated Keshav Kshirsagar, head of the Indian Gig Workers Front and Baghtoy Rickshawala auto union.

“No cabs under Ola and Uber will operate till the revised cab and auto-rickshaws fares are implemented, autos running by the meter will be available. We do not intend to cause trouble to the commuters but the cab drivers are also humans and need proper financial backup to take of their families. We met the RTO and the district collector. On January 3, the collector approved the new fares with the base fare for the first 1.5 km to be Rs 37 and then Rs 25 per kilometre in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Baramati. The RTO has stated that a meeting will be held with the companies on Tuesday, ” added Kshirsagar while talking to LokmatTimes.com

Shafik Patel president of the Azad rickshaw sangathana said, "The rate given by RTO for cab drivers is Rs.25/- per km and for certain vehicles Rs.31/- per km effective from 1st April 2023. But companies like Ola, Uber are not agreeing and implementing the rate decided by RTO, so it is surprising that the transport department is not taking any action against these companies."

"These companies are providing services at lower rates than the rates fixed by the transport department. Due to this, there has been a financial crisis on the business of rickshaw drivers. However, the transport department and the administration are expected to take strict action against such companies. The rickshaw drivers should continue their business. Some school annual exams will also be held in this month. However, the drivers should take special care that students do not face any inconvenience," added Patel.

