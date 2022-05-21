Old man commits suicide after hitting daughter-in-law

A old man tried to kill his daughter-in-law by hitting her on the head with a knife. He then committed suicide by jumping off the roof of his house. His daughter-in-law was seriously injured in the attack. The incident took place at Belthikanagar, Thergaon on Friday around 2:30 pm.

Suryakant Maruti Vanve (age 74) is the name of the old man who committed suicide. Sushil Suryakant Vanve (38), son of late Suryakant Vanve (resident of Belthikanagar, Thergaon) lodged a complaint at Wakad Police Station on Friday. According to the police, Mayat Suryakant, father of the plaintiff Sushil, stabbed the plaintiff's wife to death. The wife of the plaintiff Sushil was seriously injured. The plaintiff's father Suryakant then committed suicide by jumping from the roof of his own house.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot. The plaintiff Sushil's wife was critically injured and was admitted to the hospital for treatment. Assistant Inspector of Police Balaji Thakur is investigating.