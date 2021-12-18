OMICRON enters rural Maha, 3 more patients found in Satara

The omicron variant of the corona, which has become a global concern, has infiltrated rural Maharashtra. Three patients of Omicron were found in Phaltan in Satara on Saturday. A patient's report is awaited. This has increased the anxiety of Satarakars.

In the last few days, more than 350 people have come to Satara district from abroad. Four members of the same family tested positive. Their samples were sent for genome sequencing in Pune for investigation. The report was received on Saturday from the National Institute of Virology, Pune. In this, three people have tested positive for Omicron. The district administration has woken up after the infiltration of Omicron in the district and has started investigating the people who have come in contact with others. Reports of suspected patients are also being sent for investigation.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Omicron patients in the country. The total number of infected people in the state has risen to 43 due to the discovery of three patients with omicron in Satara. Of these, 25 have recovered from the disease. Others are undergoing treatment. The condition of all the patients in the state is stable. Mild symptoms have been reported in some patients. Some patients have no symptoms at all.