On 49th birthday, John Abraham shares loved-up pictures with wife Priya

Bollywood's heartthrob John Abraham has turned a year older today. On his special day, the actor chose to surprise his fans by sharing adorable images with his wife, Priya Runchal, and their pets.

In one of the pictures, John and Priya can be seen making funny facial expressions.

John captioned the post with a black-heart emoji.

Fans dropped adorable messages and wishes for John and his wife on the post.

"Beautiful. It feels so good to see your pictures with your wife," a netizen commented.

"Happy birthday sir. You both always stay happy," another one wrote.

John got married to Priya in January 2014. The two have kept their relationship largely away from the media glare.

Meanwhile, on the work front, John is waiting for the release of his action flick 'Attack', which will arrive in theatres on January 28, 2022.

