One Dead, Another Injured After Speeding NMMT Bus Hits Several Vehicles at Khopta Koproli Road in Uran

A speeding Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) bus collided with multiple vehicles on Thursday morning, leaving one person dead and another injured.

The 26-year-old victim, identified as Nilesh Shashikant Mhatre, died during treatment at a Belapur hospital after the bus struck a tempo and two parked motorbikes along Khopta Koproli Road. Another individual, Keshav Thakur, was injured in the crash.

Authorities believe the electric bus was traveling at excessive speed when it lost control and hit the vehicles. According to Uran police, the bus driver was attempting to overtake when the incident occurred around 10 am.

"CCTV footage shows two people unloading goods from a van when the bus collided with the tempo and motorbikes," a police official said. The bus operates between Jui Ngar and JNPT township.

Following the accident, residents of Khopta staged a protest, demanding compensation for the victims' families and the arrest of the driver. Police have registered a case against the driver under the Motor Vehicle Act for rash driving and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.