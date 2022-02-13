One held for raping mentally challenged woman in Maharashtra's Palghar

A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a mentally challenged woman in Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday, said Manor police.

According to the Manor police, the accused, a resident of Dapchari Sutar Pada in the Vikramgarh area of Palghar district, has been allegedly raping a woman from his village for the last five months.

The matter came to light when the woman became pregnant, after which the victim's family registered a case at the nearest police station.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor