One killed, three injured as car overturns on Samruddhi Expressway

In a harrowing incident along the Samruddhi Expressway, a family en route to their village for Ganapati festival celebrations faced a tragic accident. One individual lost their life, and three others sustained injuries as their car overturned after colliding with a wild animal. The accident unfolded near Channel No. 196 at Vanoja Karanja in Washim district on Tuesday, September 19.

The family, originally residents of Pune, had set out on their journey to Amravati on the morning of September 18, filled with excitement for the festive celebrations. However, their journey took a tragic turn when, between Vanoja Karanja and Washim, a wild animal unexpectedly darted onto the Samruddhi Mahamarg, directly into the path of their car. The collision resulted in the vehicle overturning on the highway.

Swiftly alerted by concerned citizens in the vicinity, the passengers were promptly rescued from the overturned car. They were then rushed to a nearby hospital in Washim, where medical teams are currently providing the injured individuals with the necessary medical care.