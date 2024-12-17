One Nation, One Election Bill: Shiv Sena Issues Whip for MPs to Be Present in Lok Sabha

The Shiv Sena has directed its Lok Sabha members to be present in the House on Tuesday, as the bill for simultaneous elections is scheduled for introduction in the Lower House of Parliament. Party chief whip in the Lok Sabha, Shrirang Barne, issued the directive, stating that a "very important issue/legislative business" is set to be discussed and passed.

The Shiv Sena, headed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is a BJP ally. A constitutional amendment bill proposing simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections is scheduled for introduction in the Lower House on Tuesday. The bill may also be referred to a joint committee of both Houses.

The Lok Sabha agenda said the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, popularly being referred to as the Bill on "one nation, one election", will be introduced by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The minister will also introduce the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aimed at aligning the elections in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry, and the NCT of Delhi. The joint committee to review the bill will be formed on a pro-rata basis, reflecting the strength of MPs from different parties. As the largest party, the BJP is set to secure the chairmanship of the committee, along with several members, according to a party functionary on Monday.