'One Nation, One Election' is Anti-Constitution, Says Priyanka Chaturvedi (Watch Video)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized the 'One Nation, One Election' bills introduced in the Lok Sabha, stating that the government had no choice but to refer the bills to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

"They had no other option than to refer the bills to JPC. They also know, they don't have two-thirds majority. There is no sense of commitment towards 'One Nation, One Election'. 'One Nation, One Election' is anti-Constitution, anti-federalism, anti-voter. I think it will be difficult task for the BJP to get approval on it," said Priyanka Chaturvedi.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which aim to implement simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The bills were presented by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.