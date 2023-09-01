One nation, one election’ proposal: 'It's nothing but an attempt to postpone elections says, Sanjay Raut

As the Centre appears to be actively working towards enacting its ‘one nation, one election’ proposal, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut took a dig at the BJP-led central government, saying that 'one nation, one election' is nothing but an attempt to postpone elections as "the government is scared of Opposition unity."The Centre has reportedly constituted a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of much-talked-about “one nation, one election.

The idea of 'One Nation, One Election' refers to holding simultaneous elections across the country. This means that elections for the Lok Sabha and all state assemblies across India will be held simultaneously ” with voting presumably taking place around the same time.Currently, elections to the state assemblies and the Lok Sabha are held separately after the five-year term of the incumbent government ends or if it is dissolved due to various reasons