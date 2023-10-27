One should not make promise if it cannot be fulfilled: Sharad Pawar takes a dig at Shinde on Maratha quota

In light of the increasing demands on the Maharashtra government regarding the Maratha quota matter, Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), criticized Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday. He emphasized that one should not make a promise if it cannot be fulfilled.

Pawar's statement coincided with activist Manoj Jarange commencing an indefinite hunger strike in his hometown of Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on Wednesday. Jarange's protest aims to advocate for Maratha reservation.

The state chief minister and his colleagues had a dialogue with them (Jarange and his supporters). I have no idea what conversation they had. But it appears that he was given an ultimatum of 30 days. The period was later extended (by 10 days). He was assured that his work will be done in that time-frame. But that has not happened. You should not give a word if you are not able to fulfil it, Pawar said. The NCP founder added that Jarange cannot be blamed for launching an indefinite hunger strike.

Jarange had already begun a hunger strike on August 29 in protest of the Maratha quota demand; however, on September 14, the 17th day of the strike, he called it off after meeting with Chief Minister Shinde, who promised to look into the requests. Before the government provided reservations to the Maratha community, Jarange had given them forty days' notice, which concluded on October 24.

