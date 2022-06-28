ONGC helicopter with nine on board makes emergency landing in Arabian Sea, four dead

Four people were killed after a Pawan Hans helicopter, with two pilots and seven others including six ONGC employees onboard, fell into the Arabian Sea about 50 nautical miles from the Mumbai coast but managed to stay afloat with the help of the attached floaters. Four of the nine rescued by ONGC and Navy vessels were unconscious and taken to hospital who latter succumbed to their injuries.“A Pawan Hans helicopter with seven ONGC passengers and two crew members crashed near Sagar Kiran oil rig. In the rescue operations, three ONGC employees and both crew members were saved. Three employees and one temporary ONGC worker succumbed. Their bodies have been taken to Cooper Hospital,” said Juhu airport director A K Verma.

