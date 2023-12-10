Onion export ban sparks aggressive protest as farmers suffer

A large number of onion farmers are suffering after the Centre decided to cancel the export of onions and onion prices have come down. Decision made by central government to ban onion export has caused a stir across the state, which lead to the aggressive protests by onion producers. A large number of onion farmers are suffering after the Centre decided to cancel the export of onions and onion prices have come down. Results of which the coalition government in state has also faced lot of criticism. Meanwhile Agriculture Minister Dhanajay Munde said, "I am discussing the decision with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Piyush Goyal and a decision will be taken in the interest of farmers in two days." Now, onion farmers and traders are eyeing the Centre's decision. Now, onion farmers and traders are eyeing the Centre's decision.

The decision in favor of the farmers will be taken during the winter session. Talking about the same, Mundhe said, "Due to drought, excessive rainfall, and hailstorms, there has been a significant loss to the farmers in the state. Therefore, a decision in favor of the farmers will be taken during this winter session. Those farmers who have not yet received crop insurance will have to deposit the premium amount within eight days. However, for the farmers who have suffered losses after harvesting, the order to give crop insurance immediately will be given to the insurance companies."

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with the Union Commerce Ministers with Union Minister Piyush Goyal to discuss the issue of onions. Also, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal assured Devendra Fadnavis that the central government will soon make a positive decision for onion-producing farmers. Piyush Goyal and Devendra Fadnavis met at the Sahyadri Guest House. In this context, BJP's state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has given information through his tweet. In which he said, "After the ban on onion exports, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendraji Fadnavis met with Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and requested assurance for onion-producing farmers. Goyal assured that the central government will soon make a positive decision for onion-producing farmers." Now ball is in government's court and farmers are waiting for their decision.