Onion Export Controversy: Farmers Claim Centre's Announcement Deceiving and Ineffective

In the midst of escalating discontent among onion farmers, the recent announcement by the central government permitting onion exports has ignited controversy, with stakeholders alleging that the move primarily favors traders over the agricultural community. A notification from the Press Information Bureau revealed that the government has approved the export of 99,150 metric tonnes of onions to six countries: Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates, Bhutan, Bahrain, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka. Oversight of the export operations will be managed by the National Co-operative Exports Limited (NCEL).Onion farmers from Nashik expressed skepticism regarding the notification, labeling it as a facade aimed at appeasing disgruntled farmers. They pointed out discrepancies in the notification, questioning its authenticity and timing, citing dates from March 2024, when the anticipated lifting of the onion export ban was expected.

Data suggests that approximately 90 to 100 lakh tonnes of onions are produced during the season in Maharashtra. With the recent export permission allowing only 99,150 tonnes of onion exports, farmers argue that this amount is insufficient compared to the production levels. Rajendra Talekar, a farmer from Nanded, expressed disillusionment with the recent onion export permission, highlighting concerns that farmers stand to gain little while traders reap the benefits. He emphasized that traders already possess stocks accumulated during the export ban, making the approval for 99,150 tonnes of onion export advantageous primarily to traders rather than farmers.

Talekar noted that the allocated export quantity is inadequate to yield substantial profits for farmers given the current production levels. Critics argue that the notification fails to address fundamental concerns raised by farmers, such as the imposition of different rules for white and red onions. Bharat Dighole, state president of the Onion Growers’ Association, dismissed the notification as meaningless, emphasizing its reliance on past decisions that offer no tangible benefits to farmers. Moreover, Dighole also informed that the decision to export 99,150 tonnes of onions was old, and only 7 lakh tonnes of exports have actually occurred. Farmers remain dissatisfied with the involvement of NCEL in the export process, advocating for greater autonomy in export activities. Their demand for the removal of export restrictions underscores their aspirations for a fairer market environment conducive to maximizing their earnings.