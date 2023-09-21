Onion traders in Nashik launch indefinite strike against govt policies

The onion traders of Nashik district have called for an indefinite strike. The Nashik District Onion Traders’ Association has warned that the market committees will remain closed and that traders will not participate in the auction process until such time the government discusses export duty and their demands. With this, there is once again the possibility of an onion shortage in the state. According to the news agency, an office-bearer of the Nashik District Onion Traders Association (NDOTA) said they are protesting against the Union government's recent move to increase export duty on onions up to 40 per cent, which will remain in force till December 31."In protest against the export duty hike decision, we have decided to shut the auction of onions in all APMCs in the district indefinitely. This (export duty hike) decision of the Centre will not only make export of onions difficult but it will also affect the onions in transit, causing huge loss to farmers," the office-bearer said.

The PTI reported that while speaking on the issue, Maharashtra marketing minister Abdul Sattar said that observing a bandh (shutting auctions of onions) is not right."Secretaries in the departments of cooperation and marketing will discuss the action to be taken as per rules and Nashik district collector will take the necessary action," he said on the sidelines of an event. Notably, auctions of onions remained closed at most of the APMCs in Nashik district, including at Lasalgaon, the largest wholesale onion market in India, on August 20. That protest was withdrawn after the intervention of Union minister Bharti Pawar, who hails from Nashik district. Last month, traders had alleged the Central government failed to keep the assurance that NAFED would purchase onions from farmers. They had also claimed that onion producers received less price in auctions than the one announced by the government at Rs 2,410 per quintal. "We had given time till September 19 to the government to find a solution to our demands. But as our demands are not agreed to yet, we have decided to shut the auction of onions indefinitely," the office-bearer said. The other demands raised by traders include the cancellation of export duty on onions, a 50 per cent reduction in market fees, participation by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) in auctions and a 50 per cent subsidy in transport of onions.

