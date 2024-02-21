"Onions Should Be Hurled at BJP Leaders" NCP Leader Anil Deshmukh Expresses Anger as Onion Export Ban Continues

Mumbai: "Farmers celebrated with the central government lifting the ban on onion exports, hoping for better prices for onions. Even on social media, the BJP leaders sang the praises of the central government, saying that the ban on onion export has been lifted. However, the joy of the decision to lift the ban on onion exports remained for some time. The union secretary himself clarified that the government has still maintained the ban on onion export till March 31." Former Home Minister and MLA Anil Deshmukh has attacked the BJP.

On February 19, the market price of onions in the state had increased by an average of Rs 600. The farmers, who were happy with this, were upset that the prices had returned to normal in the afternoon. This is because in the afternoon, Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, the Ministry of Consumer Protection, officially said that the ban on onion exports will remain in force till March 31. For the past two days, there has been confusion among farmers and traders as some Union ministers and MPs, along with eminent ministers from the state, have reacted to the media about the opening of onion exports, but two days later, there has been no official notification. Since then, such statements have been published at the level of secretaries, leading to a lack of coordination between the central government and ministers and officials as a whole. That is why the opposition has now targeted the government. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh shared the video and slammed the BJP leaders.

"Bharatiya Janata Party leaders made a big noise about lifting the onion export ban, talked a lot about the interest of farmers, and so on. However, union secretary Rohit Kumar Singh clarified today that the ban on onion exports will continue till March 31. Due to this anti-farmer policy of the central government, the lives of countless farmer brothers have been destroyed. Onion farmers in Maharashtra have suffered a loss of Rs 2,000 crore, according to the report. Onions should be hurled at BJP leaders and they should be taught a lesson in the elections," Deshmukh said.

Meanwhile, PTI reported that the export ban has not been opened and will remain in force till March 31 after it came into effect on December 08. Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, has clarified this. So, it is clear that the talk of export opening two days ago has become just a rumor.

What the Secretary said

According to media reports quoting PTI, Rohit Kumar Singh, secretary in the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry, made the disclosure. He said the ban on export of onions will continue till March 31 as the government is trying to keep onion prices under control and make them available domestically. Therefore, the ban on onion exports has not been lifted. It is applicable and there has been no change in that situation. Singh also said that ensuring adequate domestic availability of onions at reasonable prices to consumers is the top priority of the government.