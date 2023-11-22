Only corrupt people can think about PM Modi in such way: Devendra Fadnavis on Rahul’s panauti remarks

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his Panauti comments, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated on Wednesday that only those who are deemed corrupt and sinful would entertain such thoughts about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said Modi is the messiah for common people and his third term from 2024 to 2029 will be the defining moment for India.

Responding to questions about Rahul Gandhi's comments, Fadnavis remarked that neither Rahul's party nor the people of the country consider him seriously. Those who are corrupt and sinful are scared of Modiji and such people can think in that way about Modiji but for the common people of India, he is a messiah, protector of the country, and a prime minister who is taking India ahead, he told reporters. The senior BJP leader said he also didn’t take Rahul Gandhi seriously.

At an election rally in Rajasthan on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi said, PM means Panauti Modi, insinuating the prime minister’s presence at the Ahmedabad stadium during the India-Australia Cricket World Cup final brought bad luck to the home side, which lost the decider. Responding to a query on what transpired at a meeting held on Wednesday at Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini to discuss the preparations for upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Fadnavis said he stressed strengthening the BJP in every constituency and booth.

I said more than BJP, this election is important for Bharat. The way Modi ji has taken the country ahead, his tenure between 2024 and 2029 will be a defining moment for India, he added. Fadnavis said he would perform the annual puja of Lord Vitthal in Pandharpur temple on the occasion of Kartiki Ekadashi on Thursday.