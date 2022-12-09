"Only Modiji can deliver development": Fadnavis not surprised by BJP's big win in Gujarat Assembly Election

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the resounding victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Gujarat Assembly polls underlined the people’s faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.The ruling BJP is poised to win more than 150 seats in the 182-member Assembly in the western state.

It was the result of a “pro-incumbency wave” for the party which is in power in Gujarat for 27 years, Fadnavis said.“I had campaigned for some candidates in Gujarat, and the credit (for the victory) goes to the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. People continued to put their faith in Modi as they believe only he can deliver development,” the BJP leader told reporters. It was natural for the opposition to claim that there was an anti-incumbency wave in the state. However, during the campaign, I felt there was a pro-incumbency wave and the results validated it,” Fadnavis added.He dismissed the Aam Aadmi Party, which ran a high-decibel campaign in Gujarat, saying that its influence is limited to Delhi