Mission Lotus: BJP Set to Deal Another Blow to Sharad Pawar as His MPs Hold Talks with Party Leaders

In the recent assembly elections, the Grand Alliance secured over 230 seats, securing a majority to form the government in the state. Meanwhile, several MVA MPs have reportedly developed ties with the BJP, signaling potential shifts in the political landscape. The BJP is poised to deliver another blow to Sharad Pawar, as MPs from his faction are said to be in discussions with BJP leaders.

BJP leader Pravin Darekar stated, "MVA MPs and MLAs are definitely in contact with the BJP. Specifically, MVA MPs are those aligned with Sharad Pawar, and in constituencies where Mahagathbandhan MLAs have won, development remains a priority. These leaders are taking steps with a long-term vision for their political futures. With a BJP-led government at the Centre and a BJP alliance in the state, the party’s focus on development and the pressure from workers may prompt MPs from Sharad Pawar’s party to consider joining the BJP," he added.

BJP MLA Pravin Darekar emphasized that rapid development can be achieved through political power. He pointed out that with Narendra Modi’s strong leadership at the Centre and Devendra Fadnavis in the state, large-scale development is possible. Darekar also remarked that it is natural for MPs, whether from Sharad Pawar's party or MVA, to be in contact with the BJP leadership, given the party's focus on progress and governance.

NCP leader Vidya Chavan criticized the BJP, accusing them of unethical tactics to gain power, citing past incidents like the abduction of MLAs to Guwahati and manipulation through EVMs. He stated that while the Maharashtra government remains strong, the BJP-led government at the Centre is weaker and may attempt to lure MPs, but such efforts will ultimately fail.